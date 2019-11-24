Country embraced Ayodhya verdict with open arms: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed people for showing “patience, restraint and maturity” after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, saying 130 crore Indians have "once again" proved that national interest is supreme for them.

Addressing the nation through his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio address, he underlined that while a “protracted” legal battle has “finally” come to an end with the apex court judgment in the case, the respect for the judiciary has also grown in the country.

The Supreme Court verdict has also proved to be "a milestone" for the judiciary "in the truest sense".

“When the verdict on Ram Mandir was pronounced, the entire country embraced it with open arms. After the judgment, 130 crore Indians once again proved, that for them, national interest is supreme. The values of peace, unity, and goodwill are paramount in our country,” he said.

Modi thanked people for accepting the court's verdict “with ease and with peace,” saying the country has moved ahead on a new path “full of new hopes and aspirations, with a new resolve” after apex court's judgment on November 9.

“It is my hope and wish that New India imbibes this feeling and forges ahead in a spirit of peace, unity, and goodwill. It is the wish of each one of us,” he added.

During his radio address, the Prime Minister underlined the significance of mother tongue, saying no progress was possible without the knowledge of one’s mother tongue.

“Our civilization, culture and languages preach the message of unity in diversity to the entire world,” he said.

He expressed concern over the “possible extinction” of a number of languages that “blossomed and flourished” in India for centuries.

“The United Nations has declared 2019 as the 'International Year of Indigenous Languages'. That means efforts are being made to conserve those languages which are on the verge of extinction,” he added.