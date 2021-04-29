Country has to follow 'Maharashtra model' to fight Covid-19: Shiv Sena

Reiterating the Shiv Sena’s demand to declare Covid-19 as “national calamity”, party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that the country would have to follow the “Maharashtra model” to combat the waves of pandemic.

"This is a national calamity,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

According to him, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and repeatedly said that the pandemic needs to be declared as a “national calamity”.

“Today, the Supreme Court and even high courts are taking cognisance and speaking on those lines,” he said, adding that the party thank the courts for holding their viewpoint.

“We have been fighting the pandemic for a year. CM Thackeray is leading the fight here. Several attempts were made to defame the state, but now the others would have to follow the “Maharashtra model”… All will have to take cognisance of this model,” said Raut.

Raut said that the situation is extremely serious. “People are terrorised, broken, shocked…they don't know what to do,” he said.