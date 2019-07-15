Couple kidnapped from court gate, rescued hours later

Close on the heels of allegations of threat to their lives by a couple from a BJP lawmaker after his daughter married an SC youth, another couple, who too married after a love affair, was kidnapped allegedly by the father of the girl from near the gate of the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj town on Monday.

The incident occurred at a time when the high court was hearing the petition filed by the BJP lawmaker's daughter and her husband seeking security citing threat to their lives.

The couple was rescued several hours later by the police in Fatehpur district, according to sources. This couple had reached the high court to plead for security.

Police said that both the girl and the youth were residents of Amroha district in the state and had been having an affair for the past few years. The family members of the girl were against it.

The father and the uncle of the girl, who had prior information about their arrival at the court, were waiting in an SUV near the gate and bundled the couple into the vehicle as soon as they reached there.

As the kidnapping from so close to the high court triggered outrage among the lawyers, the police swung into action and the SUV was intercepted near Fatehpur town a few hours later.

Police said that the kidnappers were arrested and the couple was provided security.