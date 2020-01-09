Court grants bail to 15 Daryaganj violence accused

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to 15 people arrested for allegedly perpetrating violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the Daryaganj here last month.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to the 15 protesters who were arrested after violence broke out in Daryaganj on December 20 during a demonstration against the recent changes in the citizenship law.

The demonstration turned violent when a group of protesters resorted to stone-pelting after the police tried to evict them from the area.