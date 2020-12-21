Court orders framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi

Court orders framing of charges against Aasiya Andrabi

A Delhi court Monday ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against the Government of India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

Special Judge Parveen Singh ordered putting Andrabi as also Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen on trial for various offences punishable under IPC and stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the FIR, Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were actively running an allegedly terrorist organisation named 'Dukhtaran-E-Millat' (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the UAPA. 

The three accused were arrested in April 2018 and are currently in custody. 

