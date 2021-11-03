Covaxin shelf life extended to 12 months

Covaxin shelf life extended to 12 months from manufacturing date

Additional stability data was submitted to CDSCO, the company said on Wednesday, after which the nod was given

  • Nov 03 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 16:53 ist
Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's drug regulator, CDSCO, approved the extension of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

Covaxin initially had a shelf life of six months when it first received emergency use approval in the country, which was later extended to nine months, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Additional stability data was submitted to CDSCO, the company said on Wednesday, after which the nod was given.

The company said that the approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The Indian drug regulator's extension approval comes shortly ahead of a much-awaited decision from the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding Covaxin's addition for emergency use listing.

The pending WHO approval has left millions of Indians, who have received the homegrown shot, contemplating foreign trips as most countries rely on the WHO nod for allowing international travellers.

The WHO's advisory group was expected to make a decision on Covaxin last week but asked for additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech before conducting a final risk-benefit assessment for the vaccine's global use.

Earlier, DH reported that pharma major Bharat Biotech informed thousands of private hospitals across Karnataka that the shelf life of its Covid vaccine has been increased from the current six months to one year. This came as a relief to hospitals as nearly six lakh unused Covaxin doses were set to expire at the end of this month.

(With Reuters inputs)

