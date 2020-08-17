Covid-19: After religious places, markets reopen in Kashmir

A day after reopening of religious places, markets across Kashmir reopened on Monday while public transport services resumed under a regulated schedule.

After State Executive Committee order on August 4, the officials have permitted the reopening of 50% shops in all markets and resumption of public transport operations with a boarding of 50% passengers in minibuses and up to a maximum of four passengers in 10-seater maxi-cabs and two passengers in taxicabs and auto-rickshaws.

“Market associations will decide the roster and ensure strict implementation thereof. The decision in this regard follows consultations with traders’ bodies and market associations of the district,” the order read.

The markets will reopen after the ongoing second lockdown enforced on July 22 after a one-month-long unlock period whereas the public transport service will resume operations for the first time since March when restrictions thereon were imposed following outbreak of Covid-19 in J&K.

Last week, Kashmir Inc had slammed the administration for ‘punishing’ people by imposing indefinite lockdown while opening golf courses for the rich and mighty.

Lashing out at the government for “misplaced priorities”, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said the authorities are spending money on buying concertina wires rather than medical equipment to deal with a pandemic.

However, District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary dismissed these allegations saying: “No funds have been either requisitioned, authorized, released or utilised out of SDRF for road barricades.”

Meanwhile, prominent religious places including shrines opened across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after they were closed for over five months to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In Kashmir, people offered prayers in shrines and mosques while taking precautions like maintaining social distance and wearing masks. Though small mosques in interior areas had already opened sparsely in the last few weeks, for the first time in the past five months people offered congregational prayers in prominent shrines of Srinagar.