COVID-19: Assam to release over 70,000 persons after 14-days quarantine

More than 70,000 persons having travel history, who were put into quarantine, either at home or in government centres across Assam will be released on Friday (April 10).

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (April 9) said these persons, who came back from the rest of the country after March 28, would complete 14-days of quarantine on Friday. "Our doctors and other medical staff have started tests and necessary screening of all these people. If they don't show any symptom of COVID-19, they will be allowed to go back to their homes," he said.

The daily health bulletin of National Health Mission, Assam released on Wednesday (April 8) evening said a total of 78, 946 persons, who returned from other COVID-19 affected states were put into observation at homes or in quarantine centres.

Assam has reported 28 COVID-19 positive cases so far, of which 26 are related to the Nizamuddin congregation. There has been no new case in the past 48-hours but the state government is very cautious about those who came back from other states.

Hundreds were stopped at the Assam-Bengal check gates at Srirampur and Boxirhat in western Assam and were put into quarantine centres for 14-days.

Sarma said the state government is planning to bring all who are stuck in the rest of the country and are willing to come back. "They will also be put into 14-days quarantine as a precautionary measure, even if they already completed quarantine there. What if they get infected on their way home?" Sarma noted.