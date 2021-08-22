Covid-19 booster shots unlikely this year in India: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

While the United States decided to provide Covid-19 booster shots to most of its citizens, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria said that India does not have enough data as of now on the need for a third Covid-19 vaccine dose or a booster shot.

"I don't think we have enough data right now to say that a booster shot is needed. Even for elderly and high-risk groups, we do not have enough data. We really need to have data that give us an idea of the protection levels the vaccines provide," he told NDTV in an interview.

Adding that it will take some more months for further research, the AIIMS chief said, "Information is still emerging... it will take some more months. Possibly by the beginning of next year, we will have data on what will be the type of booster shots and who needs it."

After data indicates that the administered vaccines have reached a "waning point", Guleria said, India can decide on booster shot. "Globally, we are seeing that people who have been vaccinated continue to have protection from severe diseases and they are not seeing a huge surge in people getting admitted to hospitals... in India too," Dr Guleria said.

Britain had been planning for a Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, which is expected to begin in early September, pending final advice from officials.

Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have approved third booster shots against Covid-19 in an effort to fight a surge in the Delta Variant.