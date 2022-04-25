Covid-19 case spikes spark uptick in precautionary doses

As Covid-19 cases rose over the past week, the general public have begun to seek out the precautionary vaccine dose, according to Health Ministry data. So far, only 3.87 lakh in the 18-59 age group have received the precautionary dose. Data shows that over half of these inoculations took place over the past four days.
Precautionary doses for the 18-59 age group began on April 10 but only about 1.85 lakh doses were administered until April 20.
Over the past week, cases have been spiking, notably in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region. The capital reported 1,000 cases in a single day after a lull for several months. Reports of cases at schools across the NCR also sparked concern, with Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reinstating the mask mandate.
According to a report from The Indian Express, the administration of precautionary doses for frontline and healthcare workers also dipped recently. The same was first introduced in January during the Omicron wave.
The report attributed the low numbers to the "relatively stable situation", citing health officials who were part of the Central government's Covid-19 immunisation monitoring team. The officials were quoted as saying that precautionary doses were mainly being taken by those who required it for travelling abroad and those who were suffering from comorbidities.
