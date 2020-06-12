COVID-19 cases cross 1-lakh mark in Maharashtra

COVID-19 cases cross 1-lakh mark in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 12 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 20:29 ist
A quarantine center with 300 beds set up for treating COVID-19 patients during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Nagpada area in Mumbai

The total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday.

The total progressive positive cases in the worst-affected Indian state now stands at 1,01,141 and deaths at 3,717.

The total active cases stand at 49,616 - while 47,796 have been treated.

The total tests conducted by the state also crossed the six-lakh mark.

So far, 6,24,977 tests have been conducted of which 1,01,141 have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mumbai metropolitan region crossed the 2,500 mark and stood at 2,563 of which 2,044 are in Mumbai, the financial capital of India and the COVID-19 hotspot.

The total positive cases in the MMR is 75,658 of which 55,451 are in Mumbai.

The first two COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were reported from Pune when a couple with travel history to Dubai tested positive. They have been treated and back home.

The first death was reported on 17 March when a 64-year-old man, with travel history to Dubai, that he hid initially, died in Mumbai.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

COVID-19 could push over 1 billion to extreme poverty

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 