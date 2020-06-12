COVID-19 cases cross 1-lakh mark in Maharashtra

The total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday.

The total progressive positive cases in the worst-affected Indian state now stands at 1,01,141 and deaths at 3,717.

The total active cases stand at 49,616 - while 47,796 have been treated.

The total tests conducted by the state also crossed the six-lakh mark.

So far, 6,24,977 tests have been conducted of which 1,01,141 have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mumbai metropolitan region crossed the 2,500 mark and stood at 2,563 of which 2,044 are in Mumbai, the financial capital of India and the COVID-19 hotspot.

The total positive cases in the MMR is 75,658 of which 55,451 are in Mumbai.

The first two COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were reported from Pune when a couple with travel history to Dubai tested positive. They have been treated and back home.

The first death was reported on 17 March when a 64-year-old man, with travel history to Dubai, that he hid initially, died in Mumbai.