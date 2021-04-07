Covid-19: Centre allows Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces from April 11

The Centre has allowed Covid-19 vaccination at the workplaces in private and public sectors if there are more than 100 employees willing to take the shots.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the states advising them to talk to the management of business houses so that on-site vaccination camps can be launched from next Sunday (April 11).

"In order to increase the access of vaccine, Covid-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both public and private), which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid-19 vaccination centre,” he wrote in a letter to all the state administrations.

This has been decided because a substantial proportion of the population aged between 45-59 years (in some cases up to 65 years) are in the organized sector of the economy.

Since they are involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private), in manufacturing and services sectors organising such vaccination camps at the workplace will not only be convenient to the staff but also help avoid travel and reduce the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Only the employees aged 45 years or more will be eligible for vaccination. No outsiders including eligible family members can be vaccinated at such on-site camps.

Since April 1, India expanded Covid-19 vaccination for anyone above 45 years after restricting the shots for healthcare workers, front line staff, senior citizens and people in the 45-59 age with chronic illnesses for two and half months.

After opening up, India’s daily vaccination doses crossed more than 40 lakh for the first time on April 5. More than 33 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Centre shared a detailed guideline on how to conduct such camps. An emphasis has been given on the presence of 100 persons at least for optimal utilisation of vaccine dosage and reduces wastage.

The District Task Force chaired by District Magistrate and Urban Task Force chaired by Municipal Commissioner will identify such government and private workplaces after due deliberations with relevant employers.

The workplace management will designate one of their senior staff to work as “Nodal Officer” to coordinate with district health authorities and private Covid-19 Vaccination Centres and support vaccination activities. Each site will get one type of vaccine to avoid mix up.