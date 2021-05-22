Covid-19 crisis: All you need to know about DRDO’s new antibody testing kit

A laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently launched a homegrown Covid-19 antibody detection kit called “Dipcovan”, which promises to detect the Covid-19 virus quickly and more efficiently.

Dipcovan was jointly created by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences and New Delhi-based diagnostics developer Vanguard Diagnostics as India. The kit can be used to identify the coronavirus’ spike and nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins.

Antibody tests are employed to figure out whether the body’s immune system has responded to the virus and gives health experts a better idea of how quickly a virus is spreading in a community, even if there are a number of asymptomatic cases.

Here’s all there is to know about the new antibody kit:

How much does it cost?

The kit is expected to be available in the market for an expected price of Rs 75, with 100 kits or 1,000 tests at the time of rollout. Production capacity is likely to be 500 kits per month after the launch.

When and where will it be available?

Vanguard Diagnostics will introduce the product commercially in the first week of June. Customers will probably be able to pick one up at pharmacies or medical centres.

How effective is the kit?

The developers claim the test can detect S&N proteins of the Covid-19 virus with a high sensitivity of 97% and specificity of 99%.

How much quicker is the test?

The test offers a much faster turnaround time of 75 minutes, while current tests take anything between one and three weeks.

How long can the kits be stored?

The kits come with a shelf life of 18 months

How was the kit tested and who approved it?

The kit was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research after testing it on 1,000 patient samples at several Covid-designated hospitals in Delhi.