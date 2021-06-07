Covid-19 crisis: Centre still weighing Pfizer, Moderna indemnity demands

The indemnity demands of international pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna is forcing the government to weigh the commitments, since it could have long-term implications.

While the indemnity demands will have an impact on domestic rules, the Centre is also concerned about the involvement of international jurisdiction in case of any dispute.

“The government is engaging with the companies with an open mind and is keen to resolve it at the earliest,” a source told The Times of India. The Centre is hopeful of finding middle ground on Pzifer and Moderna’s indemnity demands.

Read | India reels under a worsening vaccine-gap as Covid attacks villages

To cut short the elaborate effort of seeking vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna while fulfilling their demands, the government relaxed some norms.

On the other side, the government has also been trying to help domestic vaccine manufacturers ramp up their production capacity. The improved production of SII and Bharat Biotech’s vaccines will not be visible now as it takes time for manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccines.

After a persuasive pitch from the Indian government to the United States, the Biden administration removed the elements from the Defence Procurement Act that prohibited American manufacturers from exporting raw materials and components without the government’s approval. This step will help SII which depends on US supplies for vaccine production.