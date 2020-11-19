Covid-19: Delhi gets 500 more oxygen beds; RT-PCR tests to be increased to 60,000 per day

To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure, 500 isolation beds at a Covid care centre here will be converted into oxygen beds, while the number of ICU beds in the capital has gone up by 150 in the last three days, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday.

The government has also decided to increase the number of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 60,000 by the end of November.

A home ministry spokesperson said as part of the efforts to revamp the Covid care facilities, 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from the paramilitary forces have reported to duty in Delhi, of whom 50 doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at the Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti Covid care centres.