Covid-19: Delhi gets 500 more oxygen beds, RT-PCR tests

Covid-19: Delhi gets 500 more oxygen beds; RT-PCR tests to be increased to 60,000 per day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 21:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP.

To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure, 500 isolation beds at a Covid care centre here will be converted into oxygen beds, while the number of ICU beds in the capital has gone up by 150 in the last three days, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday.

The government has also decided to increase the number of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 60,000 by the end of November.

A home ministry spokesperson said as part of the efforts to revamp the Covid care facilities, 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from the paramilitary forces have reported to duty in Delhi, of whom 50 doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at the Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti Covid care centres.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
RT-PCR tests
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 