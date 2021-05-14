Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala extended till May 23

Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala extended till May 23

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 14 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala has been extended till May 23, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 