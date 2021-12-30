Covid: Maharashtra, WB, Delhi states/UTs of concern

Covid-19: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi emerging as states/UTs of concern

It said that eight districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting between 5-10 per cent positivity

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 19:30 ist
India's R naught value, which indicates spread of Covid-19, is 1.22 so cases are increasing, not shrinking, the government said. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Thursday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

It said that eight districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting between 5-10 per cent positivity.

India's R naught value, which indicates spread of Covid-19, is 1.22 so cases are increasing, not shrinking, the government said.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 3,671 fresh coronavirus cases

The country has reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid-19 cases after 33 days, it said stressing that there is a need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in infections.

Evidence shows that Omicron variant has a growth advantage over Delta with doubling time of 2-3 days, the government said quoting the WHO.

It said the durability of immunity post Covid-19 infection persists for about 9 months.

The government said 90 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 63.5 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.

The precautionary dose of the vaccine is primarily to mitigate severity of infection, hospitalisation and death, it said.

The government said that masking before and after vaccination is a must. It said that earlier and currently circulating strains of coronavirus spread through the same routes and added that treatment guidelines for the infection remain the same.

It said that the whole virus infects an individual in natural settings and added that it elicits cell mediated immunity and immunological memory.

The government said that within one month 3,30,379 cases of Omicron variant and 59 deaths were reported across 121 countries

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Delhi
Karnataka
Gujarat
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 