COVID-19: Manipur to bear train fare of those to return from rest of the country

Manipur government has decided to bear the train fare of its residents who are stranded in the rest of the country and want to come back.

This was decided in the Cabinet meeting in Imphal on Wednesday (May 6).

The Cabinet also decided that the costs for other modes of travel will be met by passengers themselves. The state government will issue necessary passes for facilitating their movement in this regard, said an official statement.

"The Cabinet also thoroughly discussed about the management of quarantine centers in the state. Those stranded persons returning to the state, who are neither COVID suspects nor COVID contacts, and asymptomatic, shall be kept under home quarantine as per protocols. "However, if community objects to home quarantine, for any such returnee, such person will be accommodated in community quarantine. All arrangements for boarding and lodging in community quarantine centers will be made by the community through local clubs, village authorities, and with the involvement of MLAs concerned and deputy commissioners. However, the state government will bear Rs. 200 per head per day for food of the returnees accommodated in the community quarantine centers. The deputy commissioners through local clubs may organize food for inmates," said the statement.