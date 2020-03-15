COVID-19: Patients defy health norms; throws up challenges for the administration

From a British tourist in Kerala to a newlywed in Agra and a Europe-returned son in Delhi – the tendency of COVID-19 patients to dodge the health systems has emerged as a challenge to the administration tackling the pandemic's progress in India.

While experienced health scientists pointed out that India has a window of 30 days to halt the virus's march into the community, the COVID-19 positive individuals' tendency to defy the administration could turn out to be the weakest link in the chain.

Take the case of the Delhi individual who returned on February 23 after visiting Switzerland and Italy but reported to Ram Manohar Hospital on March 7 – a gap of 12 days – even though he developed the symptoms a day after his return.

As per the protocol, both he and his mother were screened and admitted as they had a cough and fever. Six days later his 68-year-old mother who had a history of diabetes and hypertension became the second victim of COVID-19 in India.

A British tourist in Kochi, who was under surveillance as a suspect case but still boarded a flight with 19 others, is the latest example of those defying the government advisories to be in isolation for 14 days for the greater good.

The tourist didn't inform the authorities in Munnar while leaving his hotel where he was under quarantine. Once the test results confirmed his positive status, the official traced him back to the airport. Finally, he and other passengers were offloaded from the aircraft and screened.

It's the same situation with the wife of the Bengaluru techie and her family as well as a group of four in Nagpur who didn't think it was important enough to adhere to the government.

From the very beginning, the Union Health Ministry and every other agency fighting the COVID-19 urged people to report to the designated health facilities if they have a travel history and develop symptoms.

"India has around a 30-day window to halt the beginning of community transmission of COVID-19 cases. The time is to act now,” Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research had stated on Friday. By delaying disease's progress to the community, India can localise and contain the situation.