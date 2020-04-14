COVID-19: Relaxation of lockdown measures only after April 20 review

Restrictions imposed to enforce COVID-19 lockdown will continue during the extended period also even as some relaxation could come after April 20 review of the situation.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government would see how the situation progressed and take a decision on whether to ease restrictions in some manner.

Following Modi's announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh order to extend the lockdown.

The order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, "...the lockdown measures stipulated in consolidated guidelines of MHA for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country, will continue to remain up to May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country."

In a communication to the states, the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasised that under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the States/Union Territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed through these guidelines.

While there is no official word on what could be the possible relaxations that could after the review on April 20, sources said whatever relaxations coming next week, would be only in areas where there are no cases reported for a specific period of time.

At present, the view is that opening up movement would invite more trouble and the gains accumulated during the past three weeks would wash away. One of the proposals before the government is to allow relaxation in some basic activities that do not promote huge gatherings. This could include repairing and service activities of house-hold items.

Recently, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had recommended to the MHA to open up 16 non-essential sectors with reasonable safeguards to improve the economic condition of the country.