Covid-19: Reliance to provide oxygen to gasping states

Amid a pan-India shortage of oxygen in the wake of the northward zoom of Covid-19, Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) Jamnagar refinery has tweaked its manufacturing process to produce medical-grade oxygen.

Medical-grade oxygen is a product that was produced at the Jamnagar refinery earlier.

With demand for oxygen rising due to the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, RIL has installed equipment and setup processes to produce and supply medical-grade oxygen by diverting industrial oxygen to produce medical-grade oxygen.

Every day nearly 700 MT of oxygen is being supplied to states across India. This will provide relief to over 70,000 critically ill patients daily.

The entire supply of oxygen, including transportation in special tankers at (-) 183oC will be made at no cost to the state governments as a part of RIL’s CSR initiative.

This is one more initiative of the Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation to provide relief in the ongoing pandemic.

Last Saturday, in a meeting with captains of the Indian industry, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to them to make arrangements for priority production and supply of oxygen for Covid patients in the state and the industrialists had unanimously agreed to do the needful.