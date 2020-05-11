Star India and Disney+Hotstar tie up for Project Mumbai

COVID-19: Star India and Disney+Hotstar join hands with Project Mumbai

They pledge their support to the BMC and Mumbai Police in the battle against COVID-19

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  May 11 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 15:02 ist

In an effort to support the COVID-19 outbreak response, Star India and Disney+ Hotstar have partnered with Project Mumbai to provide over 200,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the health workers at BMC and an additional 10,000 khaki coloured kits for the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai is the most hit by the pandemic, the support will aid the ongoing efforts in meeting the demand for PPE kits for almost four weeks. Showcasing solidarity with the numerous medical, health, and protection warriors, the initiative seeks to equip the selfless people who are at the front line battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

