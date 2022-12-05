Covid-19 tests surge despite fall in cases: Report

Even as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the Union Health Ministry data shows that there has been a surge in coronavirus tests across the nation, reported The Times of India.

In the last two weeks of November, while the seven-day average of daily cases dropped by over 50 per cent, the average number of daily tests more than doubled.

As on November 14, the seven-day average of the daily testing figures on the Health Ministry website stood at 1.3 lakh tests. The Covid-19 tests figure rose to 2.8 lakh by November 29. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of daily cases reported in the country had fallen from 750 to 325.

Officials told the publication the increase could be because of a rise in other infections or due to a technical glitch as none of the states have reported a rise in Covid-19 tests. "It

is possible that doctors are getting tests done to rule out Covid for viral infections that present similar symptoms," an official told the publication, pointing out that there has been a rise in viral infections of various kinds.

"Earlier this week, on Monday, more than one lakh tests were recorded on a single day from UP due to some technical glitch when the actual number of tests on that day was about 18,000," an Uttar Pradesh Health Department official told the publication.

According to the report, officials in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Rajasthan confirmed that there was no surge in the number of Covid-19 tests.

India on Monday saw a single day rise of 226 coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,434, according to the Union health ministry data. The case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,73,618). The death toll climbed to 5,30,630 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.