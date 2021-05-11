Covid-19 treatment: Here's all you need to know about Ivermectin, the new 'miracle drug'

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of Covid-19, the government and medical experts are looking for new and effective preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

On May 10, the Goa government cleared a new treatment protocol which recommends all residents above the age of 18 to take five tablets of the Ivermectin drug, in order to prevent the viral fever associated with the disease. Goa is the first state in the country to endorse this protocol.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a parasitic drug that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis. Some topical Ivermectin drug is approved to treat head lice and rosacea. However, FDA has not approved to use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients.

Why has Ivermectin not been used for Covid-19 treatment?

Ivermectin is not an anti-viral drug and hence it can’t be used for treating any viral infection, including the Covid-19 virus.

The drug is approved by the FDA only for animal use. Ivermectin preparation for animals is very different from those approved for human use. One has to be careful and only buy the prescribed dose of the drug.

After an Antiviral Research pre-publication paper showed the response of the Covid-19 virus to Ivermectin in a petri dish, the drug gained popularity. In April 2020, FDA had issued a letter to stakeholders to not use Ivermectin intended for animals to treat human beings with Covid-19.

Why is it being recommended now?

A peer-reviewed research has claimed that Ivermectin can end the Covid-19 pandemic, as the medicine significantly reduces the risk of contracting the disease when used regularly.

This research was peer-reviewed by medical experts that included three US government senior scientists and published in the American Journal of Therapeutics. Led by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts reviewed published peer-reviewed studies, manuscripts, expert meta-analyses and epidemiological analyses of regions with ivermectin distribution efforts — all showing that ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis and treatment for Covid-19.

Many countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Mexico have approved the drug.