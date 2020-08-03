Covid-19: Uma Bharti to not attend Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan', says concerned about PM Modi's health

As top BJP leaders such as Amit Shah test positive for Covid-19, party's National Vice President, Uma Bharti, said that she will not be a part of the crowd that will join PM Narendra Modi at the Ramjanmabhoomi's 'bhoomi pujan'. The ceremony is to be held on August 5.

Uma Bharti also expressed her concern for the PM. She would pay her visit to Ramlalla only after the crowd and PM Modi have vacated the arena. She said that she will stay by the banks of the Sharyu river in Ayodhya until then.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh had on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19.

"Ever since I heard the news about Shri Amit Shah ji and the leaders of UP BJP testing positive for coronavirus, yesterday, I have been praying at the Ayodhya's Ram Temple's foundation stone ceremony for the people and am especially concerned about Narendra Modi ji," she said in a tweet.

"That is why I have informed the officials of the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas that at the auspicious time of the foundation stone program, I will stay by the banks of the Sharyu river in Ayodhya," she said.

"I will leave from Bhopal today. I may come in contact with an (Covid-19) infected person before I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening, where @narendramodi and hundreds of people will be present, hence, I will keep distance from that place. So only after @narendramodi and all the group have left the arena, I will pay my visit to Ramlala," she said.

"I have passed on this information to senior officials of Ramjanmabhumiyanas in Ayodhya and @PMOIndia and have also mentioned to the honorable @narendramodi that to remove my name from the list of people to be present at the time of the foundation laying program," she said.

Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those being invited to the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 which will be shown live by Doordarshan, trustees of the temple said on Sunday.

Besides them, there is also a view to invite spiritual leaders from all faiths, Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)