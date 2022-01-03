Covid vaccination drives for 15-18 age group kicks off

Covid-19 vaccination drives for 15-18 age group kicks off

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 13:54 ist
Students pose for photographs after being administered with a Covid-19 vaccine in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Monday as inoculation centres across the country started administering the shots to the younger population.

The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of a case spike due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In Delhi, where daily cases have registered a record surge in the past few days, vaccination centres at Fortis Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, among other major facilities, began administering the jabs to the younger population, officials said.

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27, 2021.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency-use authorisation to indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years of age with certain conditions on December 24.

The Co-WIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations for the 15-18 age group.

Also Read — Maharashtra teenagers queue up for Covaxin jabs on Day 1 of drive for 15-18 age group

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and union territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queues and different vaccination teams for this age group to avoid the mix-up of vaccines.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries had opened Saturday.

According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

According to official documents shared by sources, the cohort size for vaccination in this category in Delhi is 10 lakh, as per the Registrar General of India's figures.

Authorities at various hospitals in Delhi where vaccination centres were established since the start of the exercise on January 16 last year said that the infrastructure set up was ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine shots to children after catering to the adult population, including healthcare workers and frontline staff, who were given priority to be the first in line to receive the 'precautionary' jabs.

Doctors have urged parents to bring their children for vaccinations as soon as possible to lend them protection amid fears of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Coronavirus vaccine
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

DH Changemakers 2022 | Ravi Katpadi: Desi Cosplay to Raise Funds for Sick Children

DH Changemakers 2022 | Ravi Katpadi: Desi Cosplay to Raise Funds for Sick Children

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

 