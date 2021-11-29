Covid-19 vaccination voluntary, but in public interest: Government to SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the Covid-19 vaccination drive that started on January 16, 2021, is voluntary and not linked to any benefits or services.

However, the government said, it is emphasised and encouraged for all to take the vaccine in the interest of public health as an individual’s ill health has a direct effect on society.

Responding to a plea alleging coercive vaccination of citizens and seeking disclosure of vaccine trial data, the government said 2,116 serious and severe adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) cases have been reported from 1,19,38,44,741 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered till November 24.

A report of rapid review and analysis completed for 495 (463 Covishield and 32 Covaxin) cases has been submitted. Another report of 1,356 cases (1,236 Covishield, 118 Covaxin and 2 Sputnik) serious and severe AEFI cases (including 495 cases already analysed) has been presented to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, it said.

In an affidavit, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the percentage of such serious or severe effects (including deaths) in the cases of both Covaxin and Covishield is less than 0.01 per cent.

“This again is in the caveat that any such severe or serious effect including death cannot be attributed to vaccination," it added.

The government also maintained that the plea for disclosure of vaccine trial data goes against national interest and would violate the rights of citizens to get vaccinated against the virus.

"At this juncture, the entire concentration of the central and the state governments should be and is on vaccination drive and encouraging people to get them vaccinated. It is, therefore, not desirable at this juncture to invest time finding out motives behind few elements attempting to act against the interest of nation at the cost of violating the right of crores of citizens to be protected from pandemic," it said.

The government also said any misgivings and misconceived doubts and motivated propaganda against vaccination can only result in a potential threat of increasing vaccine hesitancy, which will not be in public interest. It also said that there is a statutory regime in place for trial and approval of vaccines, which has been followed.

