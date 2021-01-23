'Covid vaccine not to be available in open market yet'

Covid-19 vaccines not to be available in open market anytime soon, says Health Secy

Rajesh Bhushan said the government's present focus is covering the priority population in the coming 7-8 months

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 23 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 14:51 ist
Vials of Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine are pictured inside a lab where they are being manufactured at Serum Institute in Pune. Credit: AFP Photo

Covid-19 vaccines currently being administered in India will not be available in the open market until the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approves trial data provided by the manufacturers, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told The Times of India

He said that the government's present focus is covering the priority population in the coming 7-8 months.

Bhushan added that no emergency-approved vaccine being used in India or abroad has received any market authorisation. "The market authorisation comes after the stipulated follow-up on all the trial phases," the Health Secretary said. 

India rolled out its massive coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16, under which two vaccines approved by the drugs regulator for emergency use are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, the indigenously developed Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

Read | Nearly 14 lakh health workers vaccinated in India so far

WHO chief Dr Soumya Swaminathan told the publication that full authorisation depends on the data of Phase III trials.

At present, the SII vaccine trials have entered phase 3, so have the clinical trials by Bharat Biotech.

The shots are first being offered to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

(With PTI inputs)

