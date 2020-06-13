COVID-19: Vidarbha is the safest zone in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been the worst COVID-19 affected state in India but its vast Vidarbha region seems to be safest in India.

Spread over 11 districts, Vidarbha has just 2,879 positive cases and 82 deaths.

The central Indian region of Vidarbha is spread over two divisions of Nagpur and Amravati.

The six districts of Nagpur division are Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur.

The five districts of Akola division are Akola Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Washim.

The three worst-affected districts are Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur.

While Akola has 979 cases and 40 deaths, its neighbouring Amravati has 324 cases and 21 deaths.

Nagpur, which is considered the winter capital of the state and has an international airport, has reported 969 cases and 12 deaths.

Three districts of Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur has reported zero deaths.