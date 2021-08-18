Covid-19 Wrap-up: India speeds up vaccination drive

With vaccination being the most potent weapon against Covid-19, India has sped up its inoculation drive with the aim to vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of this year.

At the current pace of vaccination, India may be able to provide jabs to half of its target population in a week's time. Going by the current trend of administering 50 lakh daily Covid shots, another four crore Indians may receive their first dose within the next seven days, taking the number of people receiving the first dose to over 47 crore.

Amid warnings of a possible third wave, India has restricted exports of Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits to ensure domestic availability of the kits. The Centre has made it mandatory for exporters to seek licence or permission from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to ship items under the restricted category.

Although the number of new positive cases in Bengaluru is on a decline, the BBMP has revamped its paediatric facilities in order to be able to tackle a third wave, if that comes. The BBMP has 10 paediatricians and is looking to recruit another 10 childcare specialists.

Due to the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan, vaccination drive has significantly slowed down the country, which has become a matter of concern. WHO is worried that the current situation in Afghanistan has upped the risk of rise in Covid-19 cases.

A new study has found that blood clotting may be the main reason behind people suffering Long Covid syndrome. The study, published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, found that clotting markers were significantly high in the blood of patients with Long Covid syndrome compared with the ones with healthy controls.

With the number of active cases currently being 7,707 in the state, Assam has witnessed a steady fall in new Covid-19 cases. Hence, the state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges for the final year students from September 1.

Meanwhile, UK's health regulator has approved Moderna vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years. The agency said that the jab was found to be safe and effective among the said age group.

On the vaccine-makers front, India's pharmaceutical sector is eyeing to capitalise on the $11 billion vaccine market opportunity in the next three years. But the Indian vaccine producers may not enjoy the premium pricing that the US-based companies are entitled to.

On the other side, the New Zealand government, not willing to take any risk, has put the entire country under strict lockdown after it reported its first Covid cases in Auckland in the last six months.