Covid-19 Wrap-up: India to miss vaccination target for July end

India will miss a target to administer over 50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month as Bharat Biotech - maker of its only approved homegrown shot - struggles to boost output, an analysis of government data showed.

In the initial months of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Tamil Nadu not only encountered vaccine hesitancy among the eligible population but also topped the vaccine wastage chart. Months later, Tamil Nadu has not only achieved zero wastage of vaccines but has also leapt to top the list of states that have extracted extra doses from the vials.

In Karnataka, an increase in the proportion of child Covid-19 cases over the last three weeks has paediatricians and other medical professionals watching developments closely.

India saw a single-day rise of 39,361 new Covid-19 infections taking the total tally of cases above 3.14 crore, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 per cent after 35 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

While a large number of people across our nation now have immunity against the novel coronavirus due to previous infections or vaccinations, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second wave-like crisis, experts said.

The second Covid-19 wave may have more lasting damage on the Indian economy and exports will once again be the foundation for recovery, Moody's Analytics said.

Scientists have identified the most highly conserved drug-binding pockets in viral proteins from Covid-19 patient samples and from other coronaviruses, revealing the most promising targets for pan-coronavirus drugs.

With as many as 28 per cent of Indians planning to travel in August-September, which is also the time for some of the major festivals in the country, the risk of the third wave of the pandemic is set to rise, according to a survey.

We have an interesting piece that details why the Delta Covid-19 variant makes contact tracing so much harder than other strains of the disease.

In FAQs, this article explains that a Covid-19 positive mother should continue to breastfeed her baby but is advised to keep the infant at a distance of six feet from her the rest of the time, a senior doctor said.

Scientists from India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa will collaborate on research that will help develop or repurpose drugs against Covid-19.

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra requested the Indian government to allow the entry of athletes and officials returning from the Tokyo Olympics into the country without producing negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test reports as they had been under a strict testing regime at the Games Village.

Remember the IPL 2021 tournament that was suspended in May after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported within the bio-bubbles? Well, it will be back in September in the UAE to finish the second half of the matches.