Covid-19: You'll need negative RT-PCR report to enter these states, UTs

As states are witnessing a drop in Covid-19 positive cases after almost two months, administrations are easing lockdowns and other curbs. Unlike after the first wave of Covid-19, many states are being cautious and easing the curbs in a phased manner.

While many have eased travel restrictions, you still need a negative Covid-19 test report to travel to a number of states and union territories.

Here's a list of states and union territories where you'll require a negative RT-PCR test report:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

It is mandatory for a passenger within India travelling by air to the Andaman Nicobar Islands to have a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours ahead of the journey. However, even with a negative RT-PCR report, one has to go for a seven-day compulsory quarantine.

Bihar

Passengers arriving at Patna from Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala and passengers arriving at Gaya from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, and New Delhi are required to present a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to departure.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh government has made it mandatory for people travelling from any other states or union territories to carry a negative RT-PCR test report taken from an ICMR-approved laboratory within 72 hours of travelling.

People who are vaccinated, with at least one dose, don’t need to carry a negative RT-PCR test if they have their vaccination certificate of over two weeks old.

Chhattisgarh

Anyone travelling to Chhattisgarh will require to carry a negative RT-PCR test report taken within 96 hours of travelling or a full vaccination certificate. If a person fails to provide any of the documents, then they will undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival and remain isolated at their home until the report arrives.

Delhi

People coming to Delhi from Maharashtra will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report from any ICMR-accredited laboratory done within the last 72 hours of travelling. Even with a negative report, passengers are expected to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Government officials and employees are exempted from quarantine if they are asymptomatic.

Goa

The Goa government requires a negative RT-PCR test report done within the last 72 hours of travelling from an ICMR-accredited lab, in case of travelling by flight. All passengers travelling by railways will be checked for a full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has made it mandatory to present a negative RT-PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to entering Gujarat via roadways.

Jharkhand

Passengers travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab will be required to present a negative RT-PCR or RAT report from ICMR-accredited laboratories done within the last 72 hours for RT-PCR and 24 hours in case of RAT.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for those with Covid-19 symptoms to carry a RT-PCR negative test report.

Kerala

For both airways and railways, travellers from any other state arriving in Kerala need to provide their negative RT-PCR test report taken within 72 hours of travel.

Madhya Pradesh

A negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of travelling is mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for people travelling from any other state to come with a negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 48 hours of travelling. Without a negative RT-PCR report, the passenger will not be allowed to board the flight.

All passengers travelling from railways will have to quarantine for 15 days upon arrival.

Manipur

Manipur has made it compulsory for all the passengers travelling via airways to produce a negative RAT/RT-PCR/True Nat/CB- NAAT Covid-19 test report taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Mizoram

Passengers coming to Mizoram by airways are expected to get their negative Covid-19 test report. However, in case one fails to get it, they will have to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at the entry point.

Nagaland

Nagaland has given an option of negative RT-PCR/TrueNat /CBNAAT report no earlier than 72 hours of arrival. In case one fails to produce a negative Covid-19 test report, the state will put them in compulsory 10 days quarantine.

Odisha

All passengers coming via airways must present a negative Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR report conducted within 48 hours of entering Odisha. Passengers can also provide their final vaccination certificate.

All passengers travelling via railways from West Bengal will have to undergo institutional quarantining mandatorily for 14 days. If passengers are able to produce a negative Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate then institutional quarantine will be reduced to seven days.

Punjab

It is mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR report of not more than 72 hours old or a Vaccination certificate (at least one dose) over 2 weeks old for passengers travelling to Punjab via airways.

Rajasthan

All passengers travelling via airways or railways must have their negative RT-PCR test report no earlier than 72 hours upon arrival.

Tamil Nadu

Passengers coming from all other states, except Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, must have Auto E-Pass along with a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours at the time of departure.

Tripura

Tripura also requires a negative Covid-19 certificate from tests done by RT-PCR/True NAAT/CBNAAT and conducted 72 hours prior to the journey. Passengers from Maharashtra will go through a mandatory RAT test upon arrival.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh requires a mandatory Covid-19 negative test report done by RT-PCR within the last 72 hours for passengers arriving from only Kerala and Maharashtra.

Uttarakhand

All passengers coming to Uttarakhand via airways can skip mandatory quarantine if they provide a negative RT- PCR/True NAT/CBNAAT/Antigen test report conducted within 96 hours before arrival.

West Bengal

West Bengal requires an RT-PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours of departure. In case one fails to get the negative RT-PCR test report, they will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine.