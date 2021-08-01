Coronavirus News Live: Over 46.72 crore Covid vaccines administered in India

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. For every single Covid-19 case reported in India, there were 30 cases that remained undetected or were missed, according to an analysis of ICMR's fourth sero-survey by independent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.