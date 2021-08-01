Coronavirus News Live: Over 46.72 crore Covid vaccines administered in India

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. For every single Covid-19 case reported in India, there were 30 cases that remained undetected or were missed, according to an analysis of ICMR's fourth sero-survey by independent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new Covid cases
Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.
The state has become the new national epicentre for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the US as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. (AP)
Over 46.72 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
(PTI)
For each Covid-19 case detected in India, 30 were missed or undetected: Virologist
(PTI)
Workers wear facemasks and face shield standing at entry of a multiplex after cinema theatres reopened with 50% occupancy as the Covid-19 coronavirus imposed lockdown eases further, in New Delhi on on July 30, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Reopening of schools in Karnataka doubtful from August first week due to rising Covid cases
Despite the recommendations from various experts' committees, including Dr Devi Shetty-led task force, on reopening of schools from the first week of August, the state government is forced to put its plans on hold in the backdrop of a sudden spurt in the daily Covid cases.
States give surveys a miss, slip up on Covid response
In 14 months, the rampaging SARS-CoV-2 has found its way to nearly two-thirds of Indians. But most of the states still have little clue on the volume of vulnerable population in the absence of granular data, since they didn’t care to conduct serosurveys which generate such information. And a few that had undertaken the exercise failed to continue it with regular periodicity.
