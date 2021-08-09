Coronavirus News Live: 50% of Karnataka's target population get at least 1 dose of the Covid vaccine

India reported 39,070 new Covid cases and 491 deaths on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the active cases climbed to 4,06,822 and currently comprises 1.27% of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.39%. Stay tuned for updates.
US 'failing' on Covid-19: Top health official
With the United States recording its highest daily Covid caseload in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check.
One shot of Pfizer vaccine may be enough for people who had Covid-19: Study
Individuals with a prior Covid-19 infection may be sufficiently protected from re-infection after a single dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, freeing up availability of millions of additional doses, suggests a study.
Maharashtra govt to open Mumbai local trains for fully vaccinated citizens from August 15
Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.
In Covid-19 vaccine milestone, Karnataka covers 50% of target population with first dose
As important as this milestone may be, the data also appears to show that the state may not wrap up its vaccination programme by the end of this year as hoped. It took Karnataka roughly six and a half months to achieve this milestone. Additionally, the state is taking 2-4 days to increase the first dose coverage by one percentage point.
