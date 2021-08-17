Coronavirus News Live: Assam exempts fully vaccinated travellers from mandatory Covid testing

India reported 25,166 Covid-19 cases, 437 deaths, in 24 hours, as per data by the Union Health Ministry. The US CDC eased its travel advisory for India to level 2 (moderate) but kept the restrictions barring most Indians from entering the country. Stay tuned for more updates...
Assam exempts fully vaccinated travellers from mandatory Covid testing (PTI)
Odisha logs 720 new Covid-19 cases, 68 fresh fatalities (PTI)
WHO concerned about Covid-19 in Afghanistan as jabs slow (Reuters)
India achieves highest ever Covid-19 vaccination in single day
India administered more than 88.13 lakhCovid-19 vaccine doses on August 16, thehighest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (PTI)
Weekly markets permitted to operate, Delhi govt tells HC
The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday by the AAP government that DDMA has permitted all authorised weekly markets to operate during theCovid-19 pandemic.
The high court reiterated that vendors operating at the weekly markets shall ensure that, if not vaccinated already, they get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.
(PTI)
Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries
Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days.
Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travellers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to leaving for the city.
(AP)
Russia reports 20,958 new Covid-19 cases, 805 deaths (Reuters)
HC dismisses plea challenging govt decision to permit 100% seating in Delhi Metro, buses
The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the authorities' decision to permit 100 per cent seating in Delhi Metro and buses plying in the national capital during theCovid-19 pandemic, saying it is for the competent authorities to take a call on regulation of public transport.
(PTI)
Assam relaxes curfew timings, allows inter-district movement as Covid situation improves (PTI)
New Zealand's Ardern orders nationwide lockdown over one Covid-19 case
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a new case ofCOVID-19 was discovered in the biggest city of Auckland.
The lockdown will run seven days in Auckland, but three days elsewhere. Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant although this has not been confirmed.
(Reuters)
Puducherry reports 60 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 1,22,391 (PTI)
MP asks PM to stop Covid tests of fully vaccinated in Assam; says it's wastage of resources
A Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop Covid-19 tests of fully vaccinated travellers in Assam, saying such a step is nothing but a "wastage of resources" and "harassment of people" and may arise questions on the credibility of the vaccination programme.
Congress MP Ripun Bora also said that by making rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests mandatory for fully vaccinated travellers visiting Assam, the state government is following a contradictory policy.
(PTI)
Andaman & Nicobar reports one new Covid-19 case (PTI)
Thane district sees 133 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths (PTI)
Case registered against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for violating Covid-19 norms (PTI)
New Zealand records first local virus case in six months
New Zealand recorded its first locally transmitted case ofCovid-19 in six months on Tuesday, sparking efforts to trace the origins of the infection as officials pondered a response.
The health department said the case was identified in Auckland, the country's largest city, adding "a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established".
(AFP)
Maharashtra vaccination report
India reports 25,166 new cases in the last 24 hours
Japan set to extend Covid-19 state of emergency lockdown to Sept 12
Japan is set on Tuesday to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions to Sept. 12 and expand the restrictions to seven more prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported.
(Reuters)
US administers 357.29 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC
The United States has administered 357,292,057 doses ofCovid-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 415,958,305 doses, the USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 356,433,665 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 15 out of 415,957,645 doses delivered. (Reuters)
Over 50% in Kerala received first dose of Covid vaccine; Mandaviya reviews state's situation
With 1.78 crore people in Kerala receiving at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, over 50 per cent of the state's population have been partially vaccinated.
