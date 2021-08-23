Coronavirus News Live: Covid under-reporting rampant in big cities, less so in Bengaluru
updated: Aug 23 2021, 06:16 ist
India reported 30,948 new Covid cases and 403 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation in India. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
Covid under-reporting rampant in big cities, less so in Bengaluru
Out of the six major metropolitan cities in India, only Mumbai and Bengaluru have not under-reported Covid-19 deaths for the month of July, a data analysis shows.
Karnataka sees steady decline in new Covid infections
The Covid-19 outbreak in Karnataka saw a further decline in the number of new cases over the last one week. However, the rate of decline of Karnataka’s active cases has slowed substantially in recent weeks, data shows.
Israel finds Covid-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk
A third dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.
Many private schools in Karnataka may stick to online classes
Karnataka government’s decision to resume offline classes for grades 9 and above from Monday has not gone down well with many parents, forcing many schools to continue with online mode.
