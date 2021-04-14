Coronavirus news live: Adityanath isolates self after officers in his office test Covid-19 positive

As India reels under the impact of the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a state-wide curfew in the state for 15 days from April 14. Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 was given the DCGI nod emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India. On Tuesday, India logged 1.61 lakh new Covid cases and 879 deaths. Stay tuned for updates.
Key takeaways from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state about the unprecedented Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra. Here are key takeaways from the CM's speech:
Yogi Adityanath in isolation after staff members test Covid-19 positive
"Some officers I was in contact with have tested positive for Covid-19. I am self-isolating and working virtually," the CM tweeted.
India's double challenge: When the pharmacy of the world needs prescriptions itself
On April 11, India recorded almost 1,70,000 Covid-19 cases, a record for the country since the start of the pandemic. The day before, India crossed a different kind of milestone: Vaccinating 10 crore people. It is this seesaw of despair and hope that India rides today, battling the outbreak with a healthcare system operating on the brink even as its pharmaceutical industry tries to fill the world’s prescription for vaccine doses.
Pune: Covid-19 surge, lockdown fear keep migrants on the edge
Pune railway station has been witnessing passenger rush for outstation trains for the past few days, amid talk of lockdown being imposed in Maharashtra, and industrial bodies on Tuesday said at least 10 per cent of the migrant workforce of the district's Chakan belt may have left for home.
Incidentally, on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15-day curfew, excluding essential services from its ambit, to tackle the surge in cases.
