Coronavirus news live: Adityanath isolates self after officers in his office test Covid-19 positive

As India reels under the impact of the second Covid-19 wave, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a state-wide curfew in the state for 15 days from April 14. Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 was given the DCGI nod emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India. On Tuesday, India logged 1.61 lakh new Covid cases and 879 deaths. Stay tuned for updates.