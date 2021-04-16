Coronavirus news live: Centre tells Madhya Pradesh to curb non-essential movements

India on Thursday reported a record single-day rise of 2,00,739 new coronavirus infections pushing the the active cases past the 14-lakh mark. Several states have enforced restrictions such as curfews and lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. Over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kumbh Mela. Follow DH for live updates
Centre tells Madhya Pradesh to curb non-essential movements as Covid cases rise
With the Covid-19 situation deteriorating in Madhya Pradesh, the Centre on Thursday held a special high-level review of the ground situation in India’s second-largest state that witnessed a 79% increase in weekly new cases in the last two weeks.
India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world
After gifting and selling crores of Covid-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the world's second-most populous country.
