Coronavirus News Live: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP govt over vaccine shortage, 'lack of planning'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic. Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government has said. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Follow DH for latest updates.
Even today they're busy with campaigning. They're laughing from the stages (at rallies). People are crying, screaming for help, seeking oxygen, beds, medicines, & you're going to huge rallies & laughing! How can you?: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
(ANI)
Why were Indians not prioritised? Vaccine shortage is due to bad planning, Remdesivir shortage due to no planning, oxygen shortage due to no strategy. It's Govt's failure: Priyanka Gandhi
Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says CM Uddhav Thackeray will announce decision about lockdown tomorrow
(PTI)
US tracking course of Covid-19 outbreak in India very closely
The United States is tracking the course of the Covid-19 outbreak in India “very closely”, the State Department has said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised Americans to avoid all travel to India.
Read more
A 35-year-old Covid patient in Punjab died allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital.
He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later, hospital staff found him hanging from fan. Probe on: ACP Waryam Singh
(ANI)
India Gate and Rajpath wear a deserted look during Covid-induced lockdown, in the backdrop of a cloudy sky, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Five states, UTs have no private Covid-19 vaccine facilities: Government data
With the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination opening up in less than two weeks for everyone above 18 years largely through private facilities, government data shows almost all small states and union territories are still entirely or mostly dependent upon government facilities.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.