Coronavirus News Live: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP govt over vaccine shortage, 'lack of planning'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic. Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government has said. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Follow DH for latest updates.