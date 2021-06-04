Coronavirus News Live: Delta variant now dominant in UK as cases rise by 5,472 in a week

With over 1.34 lakh fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2.8 crore, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday. Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving Covid-19 vaccines to India. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.