Coronavirus News Live: Delta variant now dominant in UK as cases rise by 5,472 in a week

With over 1.34 lakh fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2.8 crore, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday. Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving Covid-19 vaccines to India. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Delta variant now dominant in UK as cases rise by 5,472 in a week
The Delta variant of Covid-19, or the B1.617.2 highly transmissible variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, has now become the dominant VOC in the UK as infections rose by 5,472 in a week to hit a total of 12,431, health officials in Britain said on Thursday.
Gambhir to organise free Covid vaccination camps for those aged 18 yrs and above
An undeterred BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he will organise free Covid vaccination camps, hours after the Delhi government's drug controller informed the Delhi High Court that his foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking and distributing Fabiflu medicine to coronavirus patients.
Slight rise in Covid cases among children in Bengaluru
The second wave may have officially plateaued, but paediatricians are reporting a slight increase in the percentage of child Covid-19 cases.
Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving Covid-19 vaccines to India.
