Coronavirus Live: Lack of preparedness is our greatest failure, says US scientist

India continued to see a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases, with many states opening up further as positivity rates decline. However, The Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state by another week till June 28, but eased certain restrictions. In the global front, an American scientist leading the research wing of one of the top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has said that lack of preparedness has been the "greatest failure" of the collective ecosystem. Follow DH for latest updates.
China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases vs 23 the day before
The total number of confirmedCovid-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,604 by the end of June 20, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636. (Reuters)
Australian PM promises more Covid-19 shots to states amid rollout delays
Australian states and territories will get more doses of Covid-19 vaccines soon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as authorities look to avoid further delays in an immunisation drive that has hit several roadblocks.
Cooperative model is key in health crisis
A few years ago, while inaugurating a cooperative hospital in Kerala, the chief minister said that like cooperative hospitals, private hospitals should treat patients with a human face as they were giving priority to commercial considerations. This proved true to some extent in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when the hospitals in many parts of the country were reeling under oxygen and bed shortage.
BMTC buses restart today but only 10% of staff fully vaccinated
A day before the BMTC bus services restart after two months, gaps in the vaccination of drivers and conductors have emerged as a big concern.
In the wake of India’s Covid crisis, a 'black fungus’ epidemic follows
Unprepared for this spring’s devastating Covid-19 second wave, many of India’s hospitals took desperate steps to save lives — steps that may have opened the door to yet another deadly disease.
As Covid mutates, K'taka panel seeks faster tracking
Karnataka’s Genomic Surveillance Committee is pushing a series of proposals to fast-track genomic sequencing to find or track evolving and dangerous mutated variants of the novel coronavirus in the state.
