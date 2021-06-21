Coronavirus Live: Lack of preparedness is our greatest failure, says US scientist

India continued to see a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases, with many states opening up further as positivity rates decline. However, The Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state by another week till June 28, but eased certain restrictions. In the global front, an American scientist leading the research wing of one of the top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has said that lack of preparedness has been the "greatest failure" of the collective ecosystem. Follow DH for latest updates.