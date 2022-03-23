Covid management body to meet on Wednesday to discuss booster doses: Report

An expert panel of the country's top body on immunisation, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the need for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to control the pandemic in India.

The group will review interim data provided by CMC Vellore to decide on the matter, a report by The Economic Times said, citing people in the know.

"CMC Vellore has presented the preliminary data which is under review. The working group will take it up in their meeting tomorrow [Wednesday]," a member of the group told the publication under condition of anonymity.

"After the initial review by CDSCO, the data will be sent to the subject expert committee (SEC) under the drug regulator," another person said.

Most recently, Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine has got emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The Centre earlier clarified in the Supreme Court that it has not made Covid-19 vaccines mandatory and has only said that the vaccination should be 100 per cent.

Covid vaccine makers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have also refused before the Supreme Court to disclose their vaccination data, including adverse events following immunisation.

