Crisis in Congress: Senior leaders write to Sonia Gandhi, call for changes in leadership - Report

Over 20 senior leaders of the Congress party have written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding changes in party leadership, according to multiple media reports

According to a report in the Indian Express, the letter pointed out that the erosion of the support base and losing the confidence of the youth were concerning matters and detailed a reforms agenda that demands indictment of the current leadership. The letter also demands decentralisation of power, empowerment of state units and the constitution of a central parliamentary board.

The signatories to the letter include party MPs and former Union Ministers Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, MP Vivek Tankha, AICC and CWC members Jitin Prasada and Mukul Wasnik, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief ministers and union ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, M Veerappa Moily, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, Prithviraj Chavan, P J Kurian, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora amond other, according to the publication.

According to an NDTV report, Congress's top decision-making body will assemble for an online meeting on Monday and discussion on leadership is the main agenda.

More to follow...