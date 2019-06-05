Critically ill patient denied treatment in Kerala, dies

A critically ill patient died allegedly after being denied treatment at three hospitals, including a government hospital, at Kottayam district in Kerala on Wednesday.

Jacob Thomas, 62, a native of Idukki district, was allegedly denied treatment at the Kottayam government medical college and two private hospitals in the district. He was suspected to be suffering from H1N1 fever.

His relatives alleged that Jacob Thomas, who was brought in an ambulance with intensive care support, was denied treatment at the three hospitals maintaining that no bed was available. He was referred to Kottayam medical college by a doctor in Idukki when his breathing problems worsened. The patient died in the ambulance by the afternoon. Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja has ordered an investigation into the matter.