CRPF man killed, two non-locals injured in separate militant attacks

A paramilitary CRPF man was killed while three others including two non-local labourers were injured in two separate militant attacks in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Kashmir on Monday.

Police said that militants fired upon Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Maisuma area near City Center Lal Chowk in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to two paramilitary personnel.

The injured persons were rushed to nearby SMHS Hospital, police said, adding that one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

Reports said immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the assailants. However, taking advantage of the melee, militants managed to escape after the attack, reports added.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers were shot at and injured by militants in Lijora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Patlashwar Kumar received a gunshot injury in his right arm and Joko Chowdary has an injury in the right arm and leg; they are both from Bihar.

The attack on non-locals came hours after two migrant labourers were shot and injured in the Litter area of Pulwama in a similar incident on Sunday evening. This is part of a series of attacks on non-local workers in the last month.

On March 21, militants had shot at and injured a laborer from Bihar in the same district. In October last year, several non-locals labourers and street-vendors were killed by militants across Kashmir.

Earlier in October 2019, 11 non-locals, including truckers, were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts. The attacks had created a wave of fear and anger with outsiders fleeing Kashmir.

Check out DH's latest videos: