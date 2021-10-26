Cruise drug bust: Maharashtra CM to write to PM Modi

In a political twist, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how the NCB’s Mumbai unit was being run and Bollywood was being targeted.

Thackeray met state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, and having discussed the issue, explored the possibilities of setting up an SIT.

NCP chief spokesperson and state’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that Thackeray would be writing to Modi.

“The chief minister expressed his concerns at how Hindi film industry’s image is being maligned globally. After Hollywood, it’s the most important film industry, employs millions of people and contributes around 3-4% to the national GDP,” Malik said.

