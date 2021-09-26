Cyclone Gulab makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh

Gusty winds accompanied by rains are pounding Srikakulam as Cyclone Gulab made its landfall in this northern most district in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Meteorological Department officials said that the cyclonic storm crossed the north AP and south Odisha coasts, about 20 KM north of Kalingapatnam in AP, by 8:30 PM on Sunday.

Earlier, officials said that the landfall process began at about 6:30 pm and estimated that it could take around four hours for the cyclonic system in north west Bay of Bengal to cross the sea shoreline.

At 8:30 PM, the system was lying over the north coastal AP, about 30 kms west of Kalingapatnam and 160 Kms South South West of Gopalpur in Odisha.

IMD officials said the wind intensity at the storm site is 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph and have forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some places.

The cyclone is likely to move west north west towards Odisha-Chhattisgarh and weaken into a deep depression by Monday daybreak.

Srikakulam officials said that the impact of the cyclone has been largely confined to Kalingapatnam and adjoining areas. “Except some tree falls, no damage to life or property has been reported yet,” a district official told DH.

However, two fishermen have lost their lives due to the cyclone as they drowned in the rough sea, while returning in a boat from Bhubaneswar. Four others in the same team managed to reach the shore at Akkupalli, the official said.

State animal husbandry and fisheries minister Seediri Appalaraju has appealed to the public in Vajrapukotturu, Santhabommali etc mandals to be cautious. About 200 people were moved to safer locations as a precaution.

Two NDRF and four SDRF teams are deployed in the district for rescue and relief operations.

The East Coast Railway had earlier announced the cancellation, diversion or short termination of several trains in anticipation of network disruption.

Due to the cyclone, which is now dissipating, rains are predicted in Telangana, Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha regions on Monday.

