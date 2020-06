Cyclone Nisarga forces diversion of Konkan railway trains

Cyclone Nisarga and heavy rain in the Konkan region in Maharashtra has led to the diversion of four trains of Konkan railway that had commenced journey on Tuesday (June 2).

Cyclone Nisarga and forecast for rains in coastal districts of Sindhdurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Mumbai in Maharashtra has affected train traffic. Konkan railway trains that have commenced journey on Tuesday (June 2) have been diverted to the South Western Railway route between Madgaon in Goa to Miraj in Maharashtra, official sources said.

Train No 02627 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin special is plying via Madgaon-Londa-Belagavi-Miraj- Pune.

Train No 06346 Thiruvanantbpuram-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai is plying via Madgaon-Londa-Belagavi-Miraj- Pune.

Train No 02342 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram is plying via Surat-Kalyan-Miraj-Belagavi- Londa-Madgaon.

Train No 02618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulum is plying via Manmad-Pune-Miraj-Belagavi- Londa-Madgaon.