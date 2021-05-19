Bodies of 22 personnel on board barge P305 recovered

Cyclone Tauktae: Bodies of 22 personnel on board barge P305 recovered

  • May 19 2021, 15:19 ist
Screengrab. Credit: Defence PRO Mumbai

The bodies of 22 personnel on board accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast have been recovered. 

INS Kochi is bringing the bodies to Mumbai. 

Indian Navy's SAR effort continues for the remaining personnel. 

More to follow...

