Cyclone Tauktae: Bodies of 22 personnel on board barge P305 recovered

The bodies of 22 personnel on board accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast have been recovered.

INS Kochi is bringing the bodies to Mumbai.

Indian Navy's SAR effort continues for the remaining personnel.

#BreakingNews

22 bodies have been recovered form the Arabian Sea.

They are on board Barge Pappa-305

INS Kochi bringing the bodies to #Mumbai@DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) May 19, 2021

More to follow...