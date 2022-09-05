Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be held on September 6 in Mumbai

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry will be performed at 10 am tomorrow at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Cyrus Mistry died in the car crash on Sunday. Preliminary probe report says that Mistry and his co-passenger were not wearing seat belts.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident, said police.

