Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry's last rites to be held on September 6 in Mumbai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 10:47 ist
Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman, died in a car accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Credit: Reuters Photo

The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry will be performed at 10 am tomorrow at Worli crematorium in Mumbai. 

Cyrus Mistry died in the car crash on Sunday. Preliminary probe report says that Mistry and his co-passenger were not wearing seat belts.

Also Read — Cyrus Mistry death: Tata Sons ex-chairman, co-passenger not wearing seat belts; car was over-speeding

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident, said police.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cyrus Mistry
Business News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

 